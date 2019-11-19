Klepacki, Edmund "Moon", - 93, of Mays Landing, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, November 17, 2019. Moon was born in Bridgeport, Connecticut and grew up in the Green Point section of Brooklyn, NY. A WWll Army Veteran, Moon served in the Pacific Theater. After being honorably discharged, he moved to the Bears Head section of Hamilton Township and resided there for the past 65 years. He is predeceased by his parents Joseph and Michalina (Tekien). Brothers Ben, Edward and Alfred. Sisters Stacia (Murphy) and Mary Klepacki. He is survived by niece Barbara Edmonds and nephew Bernie Murphy, both of Long Island, NY. Nephews Bob Klepacki of Brownwood, Texas, Edward Klepacki of Sparks Nevada, Paul Klepacki of Mays Landing and Rick Klepacki of Clayton, Washington. He is also survived by many great nieces and nephews as well as great-great nieces and nephews. Moon touched many lives and everyone that knew him can attest to his gentle spirit. He had a big heart and was generous to a fault, always there to help family and friends. His sense of humor never failed to bring a smile to everyone's face. Special thanks and gratitude to Angelic Hospice staff, nurses and aids. A viewing will be held on Thursday, November 21st from 10 am-11 am at Boakes Funeral Home, 6050 Main Street, Mays Landing, NJ, where a service will be held at 11 am. Burial immediately following at St. Bernard's Cemetery, Dorothy, NJ. Info. & Condolences at www.boakesfuneralhome.com

Tags

Load entries