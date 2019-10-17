Klose, Henry E., - 74, of Port Republic, NJ passed away Saturday, October 12, 2019. Born in and formerly of Hammonton, Henry has lived in Port Republic for the past 33 years. He worked as an Office Administrator for Delta Line Construction Co. in Egg Harbor Twp., a Hammonton HS graduate and member of the school marching band and served in the Army National Guard. He is survived by his children Daughter Carol (Robert) Allgeyer of Galloway and Son Nicholas (Lisa) Klose of Leed's Pt. Brother's Robert (Gail) Klose, Franklin (Jean) Klose, Mark Richards. His Sister Della Ann Schalk. Grandchildren Brittany (Zach) Perna, Abigail and Nicholas Klose. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service Saturday, October 19, 2019, 11:30 AM at the Landolfi Funeral Home 237 Bellevue Ave. Hammonton, NJ. Visitation from 10:30-11:30 prior to the service. A reception will be held immediately after the service at JD's Pub, Galloway, NJ Condolence'www.landolfihammonton.com
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
Click to submit your candidate bio and photo to be included in our upcoming General Election Voter Guide
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
BMK CLEANOUT, LLC JUNK REMOVAL Home Trash Out & Clean Out Company. Also Yard maintenance…
WALSH Plumbing LLC Air Conditioning and Heating Svc., Garbage Disposal, leak repair, Water H…
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.