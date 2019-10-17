Klose, Henry E., - 74, of Port Republic, NJ passed away Saturday, October 12, 2019. Born in and formerly of Hammonton, Henry has lived in Port Republic for the past 33 years. He worked as an Office Administrator for Delta Line Construction Co. in Egg Harbor Twp., a Hammonton HS graduate and member of the school marching band and served in the Army National Guard. He is survived by his children Daughter Carol (Robert) Allgeyer of Galloway and Son Nicholas (Lisa) Klose of Leed's Pt. Brother's Robert (Gail) Klose, Franklin (Jean) Klose, Mark Richards. His Sister Della Ann Schalk. Grandchildren Brittany (Zach) Perna, Abigail and Nicholas Klose. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service Saturday, October 19, 2019, 11:30 AM at the Landolfi Funeral Home 237 Bellevue Ave. Hammonton, NJ. Visitation from 10:30-11:30 prior to the service. A reception will be held immediately after the service at JD's Pub, Galloway, NJ Condolence'www.landolfihammonton.com

