Klotz, Gloria E, - 82, of Devonshire, Mullica Township passed away on April 5, 2020, at ARMC-Mainland, Pomona, after a brief illness. Born in the Bronx, New York, on April 25, 1937, she moved to and grew up in Devonshire, graduating from Elwood Elementary School and Egg Harbor City High School, Class of 1954. Gloria began her working career in banking services (Boardwalk National Bank) in 1954 in various capacities and continued working in different locations. She enjoyed her banking service and her position at Disabilities Resource Center in Corbin City, where she retired. She is predeceased by her parents Estell and Arthur Maison and son, Jeffrey A. Klotz. Surviving are William, her husband of 63 years; son Stephen W. Klotz, Sr. (Diane); grandsons Stephen W. Klotz, Jr. (Stephanie) and Daniel R. Klotz (Julie). Also great-grandsons Alex, Jon, and Sammy Klotz, and great-granddaughter Dayja M. Klotz; sister Barbara Maison and extended family members. She placed great value on family structure and achievements and will be missed by all. Private services were entrusted to and held at Boakes Funeral Home in Mays Landing, NJ followed by interment at Egg Harbor City Cemetery. Donations may be made in memory of Gloria E. Klotz to the Shriners Hospitals for Children, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607-1460. (For condolences, visit www.boakesfuneralhome.com).
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
Promotions
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
HIGHEST PRICES PAID!! Cash for junk or unwanted cars! Matt Portnoy & Sons Get paid, Not …
A+ Mission A Landscaping Yard Cleanup, Trimming, Mulch, Cuts, Thatching, Aeration, Seeding, …
CONTESTS & EVENTS
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.