Klotz, William W., - 83, of Devonshire/Mullica Township, passed suddenly April 14, 2020. Born in Hawthorne, Passaic County, NJ, he grew up and lived in Mullica Township. Bill had a long and outstanding career at South Jersey Gas. He enjoyed the outdoors, deer hunting, working on the tractors, woodworking, and stock cars back in the day. Predeceased by his wife Gloria; son Jeff, brothers Wash and Joe Klotz, he is survived by son Stephen Sr. (Diane); grandsons Stephen Jr. (Stephanie) and Daniel (Julie). Also great-grandsons Alex, Jon, and Sammy Klotz, and great-granddaughter Dayja M. Klotz; sister-in-law Barbara Maison; brothers Robert Klotz (Angela) and Frank Klotz (Ginny); and extended family members. Private services were entrusted to and held at Boakes Funeral Home in Mays Landing, followed by interment at Egg Harbor City Cemetery. (Info and condolences: www.boakesfuneralhome.com)
