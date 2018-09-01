Klug, Paul William, - of Ocean City, Dad, Pop-pop, Grand-pop-pop joined his bride Dottie in heaven on August 29th. A Philadelphian, graduate of North Catholic High School, and Navy veteran of WWII and Omaha Beach on D-Day, he graduated Temple University in 1949 and married Dottie Osler later that year. He was a CPA and spent most of his life in higher education, first at Bryn Mawr College and then at Albright, retiring in 1995. He was an active Rotary Club member, devout parishioner and eucharistic minister at Our Lady of Good Counsel in Ocean City, NJ, and avid golfer, both at Fox Fire Country Club in Naples, FL and at Avalon Golf Club in NJ. Dad's personality and his embrace of life, family, and friends will be surely missed. He is survived by his children, Paul (Kathleen), Steve, Mike (Peg), and Marianne (Bob), grandchildren Dan (Angela), Alexandra (Jake), David (Melissa), Samantha (John), Larry, Steve (Stephanie), Rob, Nick, Justin (Jessica), Sarah (Alex), Tori, Tyler, Nick, and Katie, and great-grandchildren Claire, Sarah, Dot, Mattie, Dylan, Kayla, Ben and Anthony.Paul was preceded in death by his wife Dorothy, and his sisters Helen and Marie. His Mass of Christian Burial will be offered Tuesday morning at 11 o'clock from Our Lady of Good Counsel Church of St. Damien Parish, 40th Street at Asbury Avenue, Ocean City, NJ where friends may call from 9:30 am until the time of mass. Committal with Military Honors will follow mass in Cape May County Veterans Cemetery, Cape May Court House, NJ. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Holy Redeemer HealthCare, HomeCare, LifeCare, c/o Office of Philanthropy, 521 Moredon Road, Huntingdon Valley, PA 19006. For condolences to the family, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com.
