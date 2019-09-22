KNECHT, RONALD , - 78, of Brigantine, passed away on August 9, 2019. US Army Veteran. Survived by wife, Carol (Norcross), married 54 years. Daughters Lisa Kmetz (Eric), Roberta Jensen (Erik), Melinda Strange (Judson). Grandchildren Ashley, Shane, Alyssa, Abygale, Ayden, Judson Jr. Family and friends are welcome to gather to celebrate his life on Saturday, September 28 from 11 am to 12 pm at the Brigantine Community Presbyterian Church, where a service will be held at 12 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Brigantine Community Presbyterian Church or Disabled American Veterans. www.FERTIGFUNERALHOME.com
