Knight, Dennis George, - 73, of Arcadia, Florida formerly of Galloway, New Jersey went home to be with his Lord and Savior on January 17, 2019. He was born on April 7, 1945, he was the son of the late George and Helen Knight. Father of David (Natalie) Knight and Douglas (Jessica) Knight Sr.; grandfather of Thomas, Brittany, Sara, Kinsley and Douglas Jr.; also survived by mother of his children, Jeanne Knight. Preceeded in death by wife Cheryl Knight. Dennis was a proud US Army Vietnam Veteran. He had a true passion for his career of driving trucks and he also enjoyed listening to doo wop. Family and friends are welcome Friday, January 25, 2019 from 10 am until the time of service at 11 am Pittsburgh Cremation & Funeral Care, 3287 Washington Rd., McMurray, PA 15317, 724-260-5546. Burial will follow at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies with full military honors at 12:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Vietnam Veterans of America, 8605 Cameron Street, Suite 400 Silver Springs, MD 20910, (301)-585-4000, http://www,vva.org. Please view and sign the family's online guestbook at www.pittsburghcremation.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.