Knight, Judith Weidberg, - of Margate, died peacefully at her home on September 4, 2018, a few weeks after turning 98. She is survived by her grandson, Peter Knight Meyers (Annette), her great-granddaughter Bowie Barbara Meyers, son-in-law, Thomas Meyers, cousin Rhoda Hart, sister-in-law, Joyce Schneiderman, several nieces and nephews, as well as a great number of close friends who have, for so many years, appreciated her warmth, graciousness, and genuine kindness. She was predeceased by her husband of 72 years, The Hon. Edward R. Knight, and her daughter, Dr. Barbara Knight-Meyers. Mrs. Knight was born in New York City on July 20, 1920, and shortly thereafter moved to Ventnor, New Jersey. She attended Atlantic City High School, and then the University of Wisconsin. Together with her husband, Judy spent her life as a dedicated, involved, and philanthropic member of the Atlantic County community, taking an active interest and participation in social, educational, health-care, and religious organizations. Following World War II, she and Ed assumed responsibility for the operations of the Oxford Academy, a nationally-recognized preparatory school in Egg Harbor Township that had been founded by Judy's father, Joseph Weidberg. In later years Judy and Ed were deeply involved in the evolution of the Atlantic City Hospital into the Atlanticare Health System that serves the community today. Known by her family as Bama, Judy was also the Queen of the Mustard Kingdom, a secret society (known only by her immediate family members) that has ruled over Margate City, New Jersey for decades. Annually, on her birthday, Bama, whenever asked her age by her grandson or great-granddaughter would always reply, "I am 39 today," a true testament to her eternal liveliness and youthful spirit. Judy was an elegant lady, who possessed a keen fashion sense. Once written up in the fashion section of a local newspaper, she described her style as, "classic with a certain joie de vivre." She was an avid reader, who frequented the Margate City Library. She also loved cooking, doing needlepoint, and golfing. Those who knew Judy will remember her as a caring and generous woman. She was a devoted friend and inspiration to several generations of local families. Her memory will be cherished in the community for a very long time. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Contributions in Judy's memory may be made to the Atlanticare Foundation or to the Jewish Community Center of Atlantic County. Arr. ROTH-GOLDSTEINS' MEMORIAL CHAPEL, Atlantic City www.rothgoldsteins.com
