KNIGHT (nee Crews), Joanne, - 67, of Cape May, passed away Feb. 16, 2019. Daughter of the late Joseph and Mary Crews. Loving mother of Walter "Buzz," Billy, Quenesha "Nesha" and Joey. Sister of Deidra, Wanda, Danny, Janet and the late Jeanette. Also survived by 8 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. Relatives and friends will be received at the Spilker Funeral Home, Cape May on March 2, 2019 (Saturday) from 10:30am until 11:30am where a time of sharing thoughts, memories and love will be shared by family and friends beginning at 11:30am. Info and condolences: spilkerfuneralhome.com
