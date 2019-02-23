Knisel, Edward David, - 82, of Absecon, passed away on Feb. 21, 2019 at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center in Galloway Twp., NJ. He was born in Portage, PA. He is predeceased by his parents, William Knisel Sr. and Julia Saylor Knisel; and sisters, Rosellia Knisel and Dorothy Pearl Knisel. Ed was married to his surviving wife, Loretta Riggins Knisel, for 50 years. A highly decorated master sergeant in the United States Air Force, Air National Guard, and the Air Force Reserve Command, Ed served for a combined total of 40 years. He was a retired aircraft technician with the 177th Fighter Wing, a unit of the New Jersey Air National Guard, stationed at Atlantic City Air National Guard Base. He is a Vietnam War and Korean War veteran. He served multiple tours of duty around the world, including in Okinawa, Japan, and Panama during the U.S. Operation Just Cause. After retiring, he volunteered for the Atlantic City Airshow "Thunder Over the Boardwalk." He loved fishing, golfing, playing cards and gardening. Ed was also an avid bowler. He received many High Game Awards with his league and even bowled a 300 game sanctioned by the U.S. Bowling Congress. Ed is survived by his children, Lorenda Knisel (Scott Abbott); Edward Knisel Jr. (Danielle Martin); and Julia Knisel (Stephen Zwink); brothers, William Knisel Jr. (Doris) and Walt Knisel (Jane); four grandchildren, Krista, Kaylee, Jace, and Carter; and many nieces and nephews. The viewing will take place from 10AM to 11AM on Monday, February 25, 2019 at Parsels Funeral Home, 324 New Jersey Ave. in Absecon, NJ. A service will immediately follow at 11AM. Graveside service with military honors will follow at 12:15 PM at Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery, located in the Atlantic County Park in Estell Manor, NJ. For online condolences, please visit www.parselsfh.com.
