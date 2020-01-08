Knoebel, Robert (Bobby), - 94, of Galloway, passed away on Friday 12/27/2019. The heavens gained what the earth lost as Bobby passed away peacefully at Einstein Medical Center in East Norriton, PA. after succumbing to complications associated with a CVA. He was 94 years young and the living epitome of "The Greatest Generation". Father to 6, Grandfather to 14, Great-Grand to 14 and Great-Great-Grand to 1. He was a friend and mentor to many, many more. Bob was preceded in death by his wife Winnie, and three of his six children. Bob was an Army veteran of WWII and proud member of the 70th Tank Battalion. He joined the Army on August 18, 1942, at the age of 17 and was deployed overseas where he survived 5 military campaigns in Africa, Sicily and Northern Europe including D-Day and the Battle of the Bulge. A Purple Heart recipient, he was wounded six days after the D-Day invasion of Normandy when his tank was hit with German anti-tank fire. He was severely wounded and captured by the German army where he spent 3 months as a prisoner of war in a French hospital. Upon returning from the war he worked as a union tradesman/carpenter in the tri-state area until his retirement in the early 80's. By all accounts, Bob was known for his love of life, bright blue eyes and infectious smile. His desire to humbly help others and ask or expect nothing in return was his greatest gift. When not fishing (with a pole) or working on seemingly countless projects around his Galloway Township home, he was a regular at the Absecon VFW (along with several other local dance floors on his social route). He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. Services for Bob will be held on 1/12/19 beginning with a viewing at Parsels Funeral Home in Absecon from 11 AM to 1 PM, followed by full military services at Galloway Veterans Memorial Park. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made in Bob's name to The Disabled American Veterans Foundation. For online condolences, please visit www.parselsfh.com.
