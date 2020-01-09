Knoebel, Steven E., - 66, of Galloway, passed away October 13, 2019. Born in Norristown, PA, Steven has been a longtime area resident working over 30 years for Local #68 at Caesar's Casino in the maintenance department. He enjoyed fishing, traveling, horse racing, and participating in various racehorse re-homing charities. Survived by his father Robert, daughter Michelle, and his sisters Bobbie and Beth. A memorial service for Steven will be held 7pm Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Langley Loveland Funeral Home, 2315 Route 50, Tuckahoe, NJ; friends may call one hour prior to service from 6pm-7pm. Donations can be made in Steven's memory to a horse charity of your choice. Condolences can be shared at www.LangleyLovelandFuneralHome.com.
