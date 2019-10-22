Knoll, Barbara E., - 77, of Dennisville, NJ, passed away on Monday, October 21, 2019. Born in North Wildwood, NJ to the late Walter and Rachel Simmerman Robinson, she was a lifetime resident of this area. She was a member of the Dennisville United Methodist Church, where she was a Sunday school teacher for over 30 years. She was a member of the North West Dennis Community Club and the Dennis Volunteer Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary. She was a dispatcher for the Dennis Township Rescue Squad and a Den Leader for the Cub Scouts for many years. She loved the time spent with her family especially her grandchildren. Mrs. Knoll is survived by her children, Debbie (Frank) Smyth, Bruce (Mary) Knoll, and Bonnie (Bill Adams) Zimmerman; her 14 grandchildren, Amanda, Albert, Melissa, Beccah, Frank, Bruce, Jessica, Emma, Paige, Dylan, Mackenzie, Morgan, and Chase; and her great-grandchildren, Riley, AJ, Greyson, Amia, and Adler. She was preceded in death by her husband, Albert J. Knoll, IV; her son, Albert J. Knoll, V; and her great-granddaughter, Ella Mae. Funeral service will be held on Friday, October 25, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the Radzieta Funeral Home, 9 Hand Avenue, Cape May Court House, where a viewing will begin at 10:00 a.m. Interment will be in Union Cemetery, South Dennis. Memorial donations may be made to the Dennisville United Methodist Church, 134 Main Street, Dennisville, NJ 08214 or the Dennis Volunteer Fire Company, PO Box 21, Dennisville, NJ 08214. Condolences at www.radzieta.com

