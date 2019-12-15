Knopf, Manfred, - 84, of Collings Lakes, NJ passed away Thursday December 12, 2019 at his residence. Born in Berlin, Germany and moved to Canada in 1965 for 2 years he has resided in south jersey ever since. He became a US citizen in 1981. He worked as a mason most of his life and last worked for 20 years at Folsom Elementary School as a Maintenance supervisor prior to retirement. He is survived by his wife Rosemarie nee Ertl. A son Peter Knopf and daughter Diana (Tom) Italiano. Brother Wolfgang (Ranete) Knopf, sister Marianne (Mohamed) Jamil. Grandchildren Jasmine, Brittany, Emilie, Michael, Joey, Chad. Great- grandchildren Cooper, Henry, Jo Jo. Funeral will be private at the convenience of the family. Contributions may made to Berlin Airlift Historical Fund P.O. Box 782, Farmingdale, NJ 07727. Condolences: www.landolfihammonton.com.
