Knopp, Joseph, - 80, of Egg Harbor Township, passed away at Atlanticare in Galloway on Feb. 15. 2019. Born 6/6/38 in Philadelphia, he worked as an accountant until his retirement. He served in the U.S. Navy and then attended college. He was a member of Knights of Columbus, American Legion and Alpha Kappa Psi. Survivors include: Sherry, his wife of 56 yrs., sister Doris from Philadelphia and numerous nieces and nephews. Joseph was preceded in death by his parents Catherine and William, brothers William, John and sister Catherine. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Saturday February 23rd 11am, at Our Lady of Sorrows Church, Poplar and Wabash Aves. in Linwood, with a viewing beginning at 10am. Burial will be private. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home of Linwood Ventnor. Condolences can be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the ASPCA or Humane Society.
