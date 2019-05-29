Knorr, John (Jack), - 75, of Ventnor, passed away peacefully at AtlantiCare hospital in Galloway on May 25, 2019 with his loving family by his side. John was born on 5/31/43 in Baltimore Maryland and resided in Ventnor for 48 years. He drove a Jitney in Atlantic City for 37 years before retiring in 2006. John was a member of Christ Episcopal Church in Somers Point. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Audrey, four daughters, Audrey Smithouser (David), Barbara McIlvaine (Chuck), Christine Wiatrowski (Marty) Donna Knorr, and 4 Grandchildren that he loved dearly, Chuck and Sarah McIlvaine and Lauren and Megan Smithouser. He is also survived by his sister Carol Mcaviney (Ed) and sister in law Cheryl Storck (Richard), sister in law Rose Knorr, and many cousins, nieces and nephews and his loving cat Lucky. John was a loving husband, father and grandfather and will be missed by his family. He was the most thoughtful, caring and lovable person and would do anything for anyone. John is predeceased by his parents, Kermit and Clara Knorr, and siblings Robert, Jeanie and Barbara. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 1st at 11am at Christ Episcopal Church in Somers Point. Visitation will begin at 10am. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Christ Episcopal Church, 157 Shore Road Somers Point, NJ, 08244. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Ventnor Linwood. Condolences can be extended to family at ghwimberg.com.
