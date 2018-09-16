Knorr, Nancy C., - 79, of Galloway, NJ, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family and friends. Nancy is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, Frank (Fancy Pants). She will forever be his Sweetie Pie. Nancy was one of seven siblings leaving her sister, Gloria, the last surviving. She will forever be remembered by her children, Suellen, Paula, and Carolyn. She is beloved by her grandchildren Suzanne, Andrea, Siobhan, Ron, Tanya, Steve, Anthony, Joey, Ralph and Danielle. Always cherished by her great grandchildren Lillian, Alana, Tyler, Noah, Blake, Bryce, Drea, Junior, Gia, Stella, Kaley, and Duncan. Adored by her dear friends and cousins. She is predeceased by her son, Michael. Her family finds comfort in knowing they are now together again. Nancy was born and raised in Pleasantville, NJ. She lived a long beautiful life as an honorable woman. Along with her husband, they owned and successfully operated Atlantic Welding in Pleasantville for 50 years. Nancy supported her local community by volunteering for over 20 years as a loyal member of the Lions Club. Nancy's love and wisdom will always leave a mark. Family and friends will forever have fond memories of traveling together especially to Florida. Nancy enjoyed reading, writing, sewing along with sharing her creativity. Her valuable pieces of art will always be cherished by her family. Her endless talents as an artist will be one of her many legacies. Nancy remained dedicated to her family which will never be forgotten but will always be missed. Relatives and family members are respectfully invited to attend committal services at Holy Cross Mausoleum Chapel on Tuesday, September 18, 2018 at 2:00pm located at Holy Cross Cemetery, Route 40, Mays Landing. Info. & Condolences at www.boakesfuneralhome.com
