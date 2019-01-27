Knoyer, Richard A., - 87, of Cape May Court House, NJ, passed peacefully on January 22, 2019 at his sons home in Belleplain. He was born on October 3, 1931 in Montgomery County Pennsylvania. Richard served in the United States National Guard, and he retired as a butcher after 44 years at Starns Shoprite. Richard loved going on walks with his dog Rocky, and spending time with his son Eric, and his family in Belleplain. Richard was preceded in death by his wife of 39 years, Catherine Charlotte Knoyer. He is survived by his son Eric and his wife of Belleplain, and Karl and his wife of Williamsburg, VA. He also leaves behind his grandchildren: Erica, Devin, Dustin, Megan, Scotty, Johanna; and several great grandchildren. Services will be private at Head of the River Cemetery, where he will be laid to rest with his wife.
