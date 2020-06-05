Kober-Belanger, Janet, - 63, of Pacific, MO, Janet Lynn Kober-Belanger joined the heavens on May 28, 2020 peacefully in her hometown of Pacific Missouri. Janet was born January 25, 1957 to Dorothy and Paul Kober of Pacfic, MO. She is survived by her mother Dorothy Kober; her brothers Jeff and Brian Kober; her sister Connie Singleton; her sons Beau, Brett and Kyle Belanger; and her grandchildren Bronson, Brady, Arabelle, AJ and Cora Belanger. Janet is predeceased by her father Paul. Janet devoted her life to children and had a passion for teaching. She was an extremely kind soul, her selflessness defined who she was. She raised her three boys in Mays Landing, NJ on a property adjacent to dry run creek. She quickly became the neighborhood mom and welcomed kids from all over. On a summer afternoon she could be founding helping her boys turtling on the creek, playing outdoors, playing sports, or completing orchestrated crafts. Janet worked as a special needs teacher assistant at George L. Hess Educational Complex where she continued to make a positive impact on young souls for over 10 years. Funeral services will be held at the Oak Ridge Cemetery in Cattawisa, Missouri at 1030 on Sunday May 7, 2020. If so desired you may donate in Janet's memory to the Franklin County Humane Society at 1222 W. Main Street, P.O. Box 400, Union MO 63084.
