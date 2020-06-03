Koch, Dolores P., - 77, of Wildwood Crest, passed away peacefully March 26, 2020, surrounded by her children. She was born in North Philadelphia and attended Saint Donato Elementary School. She spent her summers in Wildwood Crest before moving there permanently in 1956. She graduated from Wildwood Catholic High School in 1960 and from Lankenau Hospital's Nursing School in 1964. Dolores began her career at Shore Memorial Hospital as an operating room nurse and also worked at Burdette Tomlin Memorial Hospital. She retired from Crest Haven Nursing Home where she worked for nearly twenty years. Dolores was known for being a great dancer and was a standout at the Starlight Ballroom in Wildwood. She enjoyed cooking for her family and friends, watching football on Sundays, listening to music and spending time with her grandchildren. She was predeceased by her parents, Anthony and Philomena Morelli and brothers Joseph and Gabe Morelli. She is survived by her daughter, Maria Petruzzi of Egg Harbor Township, son, James Koch (daughter-in-law Janice Ciallella) of Middle Township, grandchildren Mikayla and Michael Petruzzi and James Anthony Koch, and many nieces and nephews. Due to ongoing restrictions on funerals, service arrangements will be made at a later date. Condolences may be made to ingersollgreenwoodfh.com
