Koegler, Jean (nee Cockcroft), - 90, of Linwood, passed away on Tuesday, February 11, 2020. Jean was born on November 5, 1929, in Kearny, New Jersey. Upon graduation from high school, she became a secretary in Northern New Jersey and New York City. Later she worked as the Public Relations Coordinator for Bally's Park Place Casino Hotel. Jean raised her family in Toms River and Linwood. Jean and her husband both retired in Linwood. Jean is survived by her husband of 60 years, Joseph. They just celebrated their 60th Anniversary on February 5, 2020. She is also survived by her children; Eric and Tracy of East Windsor, New Jersey, Tom and Cindy Renzo of Williamsburg, Virginia; four grandchildren, Matthew Renzo, Katie Renzo, Victoria Koegler, and Amber Koegler. A visitation will be held on Sunday, February 16, 2020, from 1-2 pm with a service following at 2 pm at Adams-Perfect Funeral Home, 1650 New Road in Northfield. Interment will be private. Arrangements entrusted to and condolences may be sent to the family at www.adams-perfect.com

