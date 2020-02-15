Koegler, Jean (nee Cockcroft), - 90, of Linwood, passed away on Tuesday, February 11, 2020. Jean was born on November 5, 1929, in Kearny, New Jersey. Upon graduation from high school, she became a secretary in Northern New Jersey and New York City. Later she worked as the Public Relations Coordinator for Bally's Park Place Casino Hotel. Jean raised her family in Toms River and Linwood. Jean and her husband both retired in Linwood. Jean is survived by her husband of 60 years, Joseph. They just celebrated their 60th Anniversary on February 5, 2020. She is also survived by her children; Eric and Tracy of East Windsor, New Jersey, Tom and Cindy Renzo of Williamsburg, Virginia; four grandchildren, Matthew Renzo, Katie Renzo, Victoria Koegler, and Amber Koegler. A visitation will be held on Sunday, February 16, 2020, from 1-2 pm with a service following at 2 pm at Adams-Perfect Funeral Home, 1650 New Road in Northfield. Interment will be private. Arrangements entrusted to and condolences may be sent to the family at www.adams-perfect.com
Most Popular
-
Mays Landing man arrested on child pornography charges
-
State Police find car of Egg Harbor City man who went missing in November
-
65-year-old Atlantic City man shot at Baltic and Virginia avenues
-
Brigantine mayor’s family uses billboard to save his life
-
Atlantic County Animal Shelter to waive fees to adopt dogs next week
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.