Kogeas, Marion, - 93, of Galloway, died January 19, 2019 at AtlantiCare Medical Center in Pomona, NJ. She was born in Poland and lived there before coming to the U.S. at the age of 11. Marion also resided in Iselin, NJ, Union, NJ and Galloway, NJ at Four Seasons. Her husband, Joseph Kogeas died in 2000. She was a member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish in Galloway. Marion was a selflessness person all her life. She put others first and herself second. She was the best mom ever. Surviving is her daughter, Dorothy Krausse and husband, Eric Krausse; two grandchildren, Jason Krausse of Cape Coral, FL. and Eric Krausse of Browns Mills, NJ; and one great grandchild, Marissa Krausse of Howell, NJ. A visitation will be Wednesday, January 23th from 10:00 to 11:00 AM at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish, 146 S. Pitney Rd., Galloway with the Mass beginning at 11:00 AM. Arrangements have been entrusted to Wimberg Funeral Home in Galloway, 609-641-0001. For condolences, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers please give to your favorite charity of choice.
