Koguc, Anthony, - 86, passed away at AtlantiCare regional Medical Center in Pomona, NJ on Saturday March 2, 2019. Anthony was born in Philadelphia, PA. He lived in Phila. and graduated from Bok High School. He worked as a union Carpenter until his retirement at age 55. Anthony was an active Roman Catholic. He was an avid hunter all his life. He loved being in the woods and after retirement he and his wife Joan moved to the top of a mountain in Philipsburg, PA. He loved to travel and spend time with his family going to Disney World in Fl. many times over the years. He was a true foodie and loved to try new foods and restaurants. Survivors include his 2 sons: Gregory (Christine) Koguc and Warren Koguc. Six grandchildren: Tony, Lianne, Stanley, Warren, Sam and Grace, also 12 step-grandchildren. Anthony had several great-grandchildren. His brother and sister- in- law John and Arlene Shegda along with many nieces, nephews and cousins. Anthony was preceded in death by his lifelong spouse Joan Koguc and his first-born son Anthony Koguc Jr., his sister Adele Matheson and his parents Nellie and John Koguc. A viewing for Anthony will be held Friday, March 8, 2019 from 8:30am to 10:30am at The Godfrey Funeral Home, 4008 English Creek Ave., Egg Harbor Twp., NJ. With a Mass of Christian burial to follow at 11:00am at The Church of St. Katharine Drexel, 6075 West Jersey Ave., Egg Harbor Twp., NJ. Interment private. For condolences to the family please visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.