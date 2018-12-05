Kohlenberger Jr., Frank E., - of Albuquerque, passed away on October 20, 2018 in Albuquerque, New Mexico. He was born in Elizabeth, New Jersey to Frank, Sr. and Gertrude (Reimann) on December 5, 1920. Frank grew up in the Elizabeth Public Schools and served in the US Navy in World War Two as an Aviation Electronics Technicians Mate Second Class. After the War, Frank enrolled in the V2 Program at the University of Pennsylvania receiving his commission as a Lieutenant (Junior Grade) while earning his Bachelors Degree in Business Administration. He subsequently earned his Masters of Business Administration from the Wharton School. He was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon and while at Penn, also met Betty Jane MacEwan whom he was to marry in 1947. Frank and Betty raised three children and are survived by all three and their families: Ann Flanagan (Mike), Don Kohlenberger (Bette), Sue Lewis (Pam); grandchildren, Priscilla Hernandez (Damian), Jennifer Rimmer (Marcus), Michael Flanagan (Lauren) and Kristina Corey; and great-grandchildren, Davon, Jocelyn, Kayne, Kylee, Aleiah, Annika, Lillian and Dean. Frank spent his working years in various positions in New Jersey, from Esso Research and Engineering Company in Linden, to Chelsea Title and Guarantee Company traveling the US as an internal auditor, to the West Windsor Plainsboro and Ocean City School Districts, mostly in administrative and accounting positions. Frank and Betty moved their young family from Roselle Park to Ocean City in 1963, then retired as empty-nesters to Florida in 1983, first to Daytona Beach Shores then after many years to DeLand. When Betty passed away in 2008, Frank moved to Albuquerque and resided at the Manzano del Sol retirement community where he had many friends and was active as Resident Council President for several terms. Frank was a people person, touching many, and inspiring countless memories and anecdotes. His family and friends will miss him. Frank's interment was on November 14th at the Santa Fe National Cemetery with his final resting place alongside Betty. A Memorial Service was held on November 15th at Manzano del Sol to celebrate Frank's life with family and his many friends of the last 10 years. And special thanks to Presbyterian Hospice care teams for the exceptional kindness and care that enabled Frank to live his best life this past year.
