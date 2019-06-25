Kohler, Rachel L., - 86, of Little Egg Harbor, It is with great sadness that the family of Rachel L. Kohler announces her passing on June 23, 2019 at the age of 86. Rachel will lovingly be remembered by her children James (wife Karen), David, Janet Manganiello (husband Bill), Mary Band (husband Steve), John (fiancé Ida) and by her grandchildren Michael (wife Ewa), Christopher (wife Anna), Lauren (husband Roman) Lynn, Danielle and Cameron and her great grandchildren Alex, Andrew and Cora. Rachel is predeceased by her husband James and her brother Richard. She is also well loved by her sister Mary Lou Martino and her brother Russel Payeur as well as many cousins. Rachel will be remembered for her kind heart, her easy laugh and her love for her family. A funeral visitation in memory of Rachel will be held on Thursday, June 27th at Maxwell Funeral Home, 160 Mathistown Rd. Little Egg Harbor, NJ at 09:00am. Immediately following the visitation, a mass will be held at St. Theresa Catholic Church at 11:00am.

Tags

Load entries