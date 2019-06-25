Kohler, Rachel L., - 86, of Little Egg Harbor, It is with great sadness that the family of Rachel L. Kohler announces her passing on June 23, 2019 at the age of 86. Rachel will lovingly be remembered by her children James (wife Karen), David, Janet Manganiello (husband Bill), Mary Band (husband Steve), John (fiancé Ida) and by her grandchildren Michael (wife Ewa), Christopher (wife Anna), Lauren (husband Roman) Lynn, Danielle and Cameron and her great grandchildren Alex, Andrew and Cora. Rachel is predeceased by her husband James and her brother Richard. She is also well loved by her sister Mary Lou Martino and her brother Russel Payeur as well as many cousins. Rachel will be remembered for her kind heart, her easy laugh and her love for her family. A funeral visitation in memory of Rachel will be held on Thursday, June 27th at Maxwell Funeral Home, 160 Mathistown Rd. Little Egg Harbor, NJ at 09:00am. Immediately following the visitation, a mass will be held at St. Theresa Catholic Church at 11:00am.
Most Popular
-
Attorney wants police to reveal how they found child porn on principal's laptop
-
Mark Wahlberg drives crowd crazy at opening of Atlantic City Wahlburgers
-
Eldorado buys Caesars in deal valued at $17.3B
-
Bridgeton woman indicted in murder of 23-month-old son
-
Fatal shooting of Atlantic County man in Colombia leaves unanswered questions
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
The Press of Atlantic City is covering graduations throughout the season. Check out our galleries so far for this year.
promotion
The Press of Atlantic City is covering proms throughout the season. Check out our galleries so far for this year.
promotion
‘My Happy Place’ is a Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
Latest Local Offers
Serving Cape May & Atlantic Counties * Fully Insured * 2 BEDROOM HOME: $225. 3 BEDROOM H…
FENCE Vinyl & Wood, Aluminum & Chainlink RAILING Vinyl & Aluminum Cable & Gl…
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.