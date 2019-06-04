Kohn, Sylvia B. (NEE Budnick), - of Voorhees, NJ. Wife of Dr. Norman Kohn. Mother of Susan (Walter) Stern and Debra (Paul M. Kulp) Kohn. Grandmother of Frankie, Emily, Michael, Sam, Andrew, and Jessica. Sister of Dr. Jack Budnick. Relatives and friends are invited Tuesday beginning 12:30 pm to PLATT MEMORIAL CHAPELS, INC., 2001 Berlin Road, Cherry Hill, NJ where funeral services will begin promptly at 1:00 pm Int. Crescent Memorial Park. Shiva will be observed at the late residence. Contributions can be made to Jewish Family and Children's Service, www.jfcssnj.org.
