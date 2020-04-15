KOLAKOWSKI, Michael J., - 67, of Cape May, passed away in the comfort of his home on April 13, 2020 with his family at his side. Predeceased by his son, Andrew, Mike is dearly missed by his loving family which includes his wife of 41 years, Maureen; daughter, Erin (Patrick) Fahy; two grandchildren, Fiona and Mason; two brothers, Paul (Dee) and Joseph (Colleen) Kolakowski as well as his many nieces and nephews. A man of great faith, Mike served as a Deacon at Our Lady Star of the Sea Church, Cape May. Mike's Catholic Prayer Service will take place on Friday (April 17th) at 11am with live-stream accessibility only, by using this link: http://client.tribucast.com/tcid/55071935 The live-stream will be accessible at 10:45am. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Lazarus House Ministries, Burke & Pacific Ave, Wildwood, NJ 08260 (Spilker Funeral Home, Cape May) info and condolences: spilkerfuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Michael KOLAKOWSKI as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries