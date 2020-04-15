KOLAKOWSKI, Michael J., - 67, of Cape May, passed away in the comfort of his home on April 13, 2020 with his family at his side. Predeceased by his son, Andrew, Mike is dearly missed by his loving family which includes his wife of 41 years, Maureen; daughter, Erin (Patrick) Fahy; two grandchildren, Fiona and Mason; two brothers, Paul (Dee) and Joseph (Colleen) Kolakowski as well as his many nieces and nephews. A man of great faith, Mike served as a Deacon at Our Lady Star of the Sea Church, Cape May. Mike's Catholic Prayer Service will take place on Friday (April 17th) at 11am with live-stream accessibility only, by using this link: http://client.tribucast.com/tcid/55071935 The live-stream will be accessible at 10:45am. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Lazarus House Ministries, Burke & Pacific Ave, Wildwood, NJ 08260 (Spilker Funeral Home, Cape May) info and condolences: spilkerfuneralhome.com
Most Popular
-
Following complaints from residents and contractors, construction has stopped in N.J.
-
Body of male senior citizen discovered in Vineland Walmart parking lot
-
South Jersey basketball community mourns official who died of COVID-19: McGarry
-
Inn of the Dove in Egg Harbor Township sold for $325,000
-
Somers Point woman charged with murder of 67-year-old roommate
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
Promotions
sponsored promotion
Support Open Local Businesses
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
BMK CLEANOUT, LLC JUNK REMOVAL Home Trash Out & Clean Out Company. Also Yard maintenance…
We buy any house any condition $$ Quick cash & closing for Residential/ Commercial Prope…
CONTESTS & EVENTS
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.