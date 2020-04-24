Kolakowski, Walter Stanley, - 78, of Galloway, (1941-2020) formerly of Barnegat, passed peacefully on Monday, April 20th in his home surrounded by his family. Walter was born in Philadelphia, PA to his parents, Tessie and Walter Kolakowski in 1941. He grew up alongside his younger sister, Patricia. Walter served honorably in the United States Navy for four years. Shortly after his service, he married the love of his life, Edna Ebert in 1964. He and Edna (Dolly) were blessed with three children; Jill, Kevin and David. He provided for his family by working as a machinist for Schutte & Koerting in Bensalem, PA for 45 years. Walter will be remembered for his quick wit, strong work ethic, and love of his family. Aside from his family, Walter's greatest passion was fishing and boating, and was often found on the Barnegat Bay with his two sons, Kevin and David. He will also be fondly remembered for his ability to fix anything with his garage full of tools. Walter loved to eat and had a hearty appetite, especially for fried shrimp - or any seafood for that matter. Walter is preceded in death by his parents and his son David. Walter is survived by his beloved wife Dolly, his favorite daughter Jill (Jeff) McIntyre, son Kevin (Carrie) Kolakowski, and sister Patricia (William) Colebaugh. Walter's grandchildren were his pride and joy. He was a loving Gramps to Emily and Corinne, and Grandpop to Jared, Kaelee, and Kevin Jr. We would like to send a special thank you to Dr. Horowitz and Holy Redeemer Hospice, especially to our faithful nurse, John. A private memorial service will be held for Walter in the near future. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made in Walter's memory to the American Parkinson Disease Association. ?https://www.apdaparkinson.org/1907d3l/. For online condolences, please visit www.parselsfh.com.
Most Popular
-
Thousands of jobless Atlantic City casino workers line up for food
-
Wildwood Catholic, St. Joseph of Hammonton among local Catholic schools closing for good
-
Galloway Township resident dies in car accident
-
Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office employee killed in Mays Landing crash
-
Murphy calls out Atlantic County surrogate for post demanding state reopen immediately
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
Promotions
sponsored promotion
Support Open Local Businesses
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
Overwhelmed with debt? Free yourself from debt and get a fresh start on life! We are a debt …
House Cleanouts 609-652-9555 Junk Removal Service Attics-Garages-Furn. Removal Estate Liquid…
CONTESTS & EVENTS
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.