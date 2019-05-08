Kolankiewicz, Pauline P., - 93, of Brigantine, passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of Sunday, May 5, 2019. Pauline was preceded in death by her daughter-in-law Marcia (Tod); by her devoted husband of 63 years, Ted Kolankiewicz; and by her loving son Robert (Karen Fitton). Surviving Pauline are her sons Gerald, Tod, and Joseph (Karen Winkler); a grandson, Alexander Kolankiewicz; loving sister Dolores Palaszewski; close cousin Marian Orzechowski; and numerous in-laws, nieces, nephews and friends. Born to the late Anthony and Mary Ann 'Mamie' Piasecki, Pauline attended Nazareth Academy in NE Philadelphia before studying at the St Agnes School of Nursing in South Philadelphia. She went on to work as a nurse at St Agnes Hospital, and briefly at Jefferson Hospital. Pauline withdrew from active nursing to devote herself to family full time. Later however she periodically served as a substitute school nurse. Pauline was a full-time resident of Brigantine since 1979. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Pauline's Life Celebration and viewing on Friday May 10, 2019 from 10 to 10:50AM at St Thomas Church, 331 8th Street South Brigantine NJ 08203. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11AM. Entombment at Holy Cross Cemetery will be private. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to St. Thomas Church at the above address. To share your fondest memory of Pauline please visit www.keatesplum.com Family services by Keates-Plum Funeral Home, Brigantine.
