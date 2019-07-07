Koliba, Adrian Joseph, - 78, of Somer Point, passed away peacefully at home on July 1, 2019, with his family by his side. The family wishes to thank his many physicians, especially Dr. Alan Silvey, Ann MacMurray, Bayada Hospice, his nurses, Ryan, Jaimie and his niece Nancy (Annmarie) for their thoughtful care. Born April 8, 1941 in Philadelphia he lived most of his life in Clementon, Haddonfield, Margate and Somers Point, NJ. Adrian was an architect and interior designer for the early part of his career, known for his unique approaches to building design. He later transitioned into building and supervising engineer for Tropicana and Sheraton Hotels in Atlantic City. He served on the City of Somers Point Planning Board and was a member of the Knights of Columbus and Somers Point Republican Club. Adrian's love of family and friends, innovative story telling, and panache for cooking will long be remembered. He was an avid golfer in his earlier years and enjoyed traveling. More recently, he enjoyed his Tuesday lunches with "the boys" at Charlie's and hanging out with his friends and Betty at Caroline's. Survived by loving wife Betty Koliba nee Hackney, his beloved Rocci, son Christopher Koliba and daughter-in-law Erica Campbell, daughter Jennifer Koliba, sisters Lynn Hallowell and Marie nee-Cieslik Gitsas (Alex), brother Anthony Koliba, and grand children Naomi, Orielle and Jasper Koliba, as well as many nieces, nephews and grand nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, family requests Memorial contributions in his name to Missionaries of the Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary in Linwood, NJ or Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, Linwood, NJ. A visitation will be held from 10-11am, followed by an 11am Funeral Mass on Thursday, July 11, at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, Wabash and Poplar Aves., Linwood, NJ. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood Ventnor. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
Breaking
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
Click to submit your candidate bio and photo to be included in our upcoming General Election Voter Guide
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
Serving Cape May & Atlantic Counties * Fully Insured * 2 BEDROOM HOME: $225. 3 BEDROOM H…
EXPERT Building & Remodeling Bathrooms, kitchens, Custom Ceramic Tile, Custom Decks, Win…
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.