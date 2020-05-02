Kolle, Esther K., - 50, of Egg Harbor City, departed this life on Sunday, September 8, 2019. Services will be held privately. Arrangements entrusted to COVINGTON FUNERAL HOME, Atco. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.covingtonfh.com.

