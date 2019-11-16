Komada, Edward, - 89, of Wildwood, passed away on Tuesday, November 12, 2019. Born in Philadelphia, Edward has been an area resident since 1986. After serving in the US Navy during the Korean War, he owned and operated Komada's Tavern in NE Philadelphia for over 20 years, then later Komada's Liquor Mart in Wildwood, and finally Pilgrim's Pride Motel in Wildwood. Edward also worked with Meals On Wheels and Fare Free Transportation, and was a member of the VFW Post #3509 in Wildwood, North Wildwood Seniors, and was a regular parishioner and usher at St. Ann's Church in Wildwood. He is predeceased by his wife Margaret (Peggy, 2005), grandchild Joey Hart, and siblings Andrew Komada, Charles Komada, and Pauline Martinovich. Edward is survived by his daughters Aimee Donahue and Nancy Komada, grandchildren Henry, Charles, and Tessa Olbrish and Maggie Donahue, and brother Stephen (Lori) Komada. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Notre Dame de la Mer Parish, St. Ann's Church, 2901 Atlantic Ave, Wildwood at 11am on Friday, November 22, 2019; friends may call one hour prior to Mass from 10am to 11am. Internment will immediately follow at Cape May County Veterans Cemetery. Memorial donations in Edward's memory can be made to Gift of Life Donor Program, 401 N 3rd Street, Philadelphia, PA 19123. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFunearlHome.com.

