Komis, Aglaia Glenna, - 63, of Barrington, NJ passed away Thursday, May 7th, 2020. Glenna was born in Santa Fe, NM, and graduated fourth in her class from Hammonton High School in 1974. She received a four-year full-tuition scholarship and attended Purdue University in Indiana. In her early years, she worked at Hahnemann University Hospital in Philadelphia in the surgery department. Here she developed an interest in patient care and designed and patented a male urinary catheter. She later worked in the restaurant business for many years. She was compassionate, caring, and above all loved her family dearly. She is predeceased by her father Gerasimos Komis. Glenna is survived by her mother Antonia Costa and her siblings Chrysoula Komis (John Ruggero) of Haddonfield and Deonesios Komis of Hammonton, Christina Thomas (Nikolaos), Julia Komis (Demetrios) and Ekaterini Komis all of Cephalonia, Greece. Loving aunt to Michael Ruggero (Emily Kreider), James Ruggero, both of Haddonfield and to Deonesios Komis, Jr., Jason Komis, Alexander Komis (Katie), Antonia Komis, Emily Komis, and Lukas Komis, all from Hammonton and Andonios Thomas, Ourania Thomas, Gerasimos, Rafael, and Christina Komis of Cephalonia, Greece. She is great-aunt to eight nephews. She leaves behind many loving cousins. Services will be held privately for the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Glenna's memory to St. Anthony Greek Orthodox Church 430 W. Wheat Rd. Vineland, NJ 08361. Arrangements entrusted to the Marinella Funeral Home 102 N. 3rd St. Hammonton, NJ.
Most Popular
-
Approved for unemployment, but unable to collect, NJ residents get desperate
-
LIVE UPDATES: Murphy extends public health emergency another 30 days in NJ
-
Atlantic County presents reopening recommendations
-
State announces COVID-19 violations in Somers Point, Buena Vista
-
Luxor Capital granted license to operate Ocean Casino Resort
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Carolyn W Greenidge Manager
Business
Promotions
sponsored promotion
Support Open Local Businesses
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
We buy any house any condition $$ Quick cash & closing for Residential/ Commercial Prope…
House Cleanouts 609-652-9555 Junk Removal Service Attics-Garages-Furn. Removal Estate Liquid…
CONTESTS & EVENTS
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.