Komis, Aglaia Glenna, - 63, of Barrington, NJ passed away Thursday, May 7th, 2020. Glenna was born in Santa Fe, NM, and graduated fourth in her class from Hammonton High School in 1974. She received a four-year full-tuition scholarship and attended Purdue University in Indiana. In her early years, she worked at Hahnemann University Hospital in Philadelphia in the surgery department. Here she developed an interest in patient care and designed and patented a male urinary catheter. She later worked in the restaurant business for many years. She was compassionate, caring, and above all loved her family dearly. She is predeceased by her father Gerasimos Komis. Glenna is survived by her mother Antonia Costa and her siblings Chrysoula Komis (John Ruggero) of Haddonfield and Deonesios Komis of Hammonton, Christina Thomas (Nikolaos), Julia Komis (Demetrios) and Ekaterini Komis all of Cephalonia, Greece. Loving aunt to Michael Ruggero (Emily Kreider), James Ruggero, both of Haddonfield and to Deonesios Komis, Jr., Jason Komis, Alexander Komis (Katie), Antonia Komis, Emily Komis, and Lukas Komis, all from Hammonton and Andonios Thomas, Ourania Thomas, Gerasimos, Rafael, and Christina Komis of Cephalonia, Greece. She is great-aunt to eight nephews. She leaves behind many loving cousins. Services will be held privately for the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Glenna's memory to St. Anthony Greek Orthodox Church 430 W. Wheat Rd. Vineland, NJ 08361. Arrangements entrusted to the Marinella Funeral Home 102 N. 3rd St. Hammonton, NJ.

To plant a tree in memory of Aglaia Komis as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries