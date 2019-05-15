Konczyk, Glenn, - was born on December 28,1958 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and he passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on May 10, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Mary Ellen Konczyk, son Carson Konczyk (Dana Konczyk, spouse and daughter-in-law), brothers Daniel and Mark Konczyk Sr., sisters Faye and Karen Konczyk, and his beloved grandchildren who he lived for most Andrew, Peyton, and Maximus Konczyk. Glenn worked for Union 676 Teamsters and retired. He enjoyed cooking for his family and friends, fishing, and watching the horse races which he knew inside and out. He was a die hard Philadelphia sports fan! He loved his Eagles, Phillies, and Sixers. He enjoyed making others laugh and he always did a great job at that for sure! He loved reading to his grandchildren and had quite the imagination! Glenn always wanted to see the Eagles go to the super bowl and he did just that! Only the good die young and for him this is true. He was a very loved man and he will be missed by many. Glenn's wishes will be carried out by his only son Carson Konczyk and grandson Maximus. Glenn did not wish for a service or as he said any "hoopla" but for his remains to be taken off shore on a one way Tuna and Mahi Mahi fishing trip. The family is asking for privacy at this very difficult time.
Worked with Glenn at Kramer Bros. Went to Cape Hatteras fishing with him. Great Guy.
