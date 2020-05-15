Kondrach, Andrew "Andy", - 70, of Hammonton, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, May 10, 2020 at home. Andrew was born in Newark, NJ and graduated from Bloomfield High School and Teterboro School of Aeronautics. He has lived in Hammonton for the past 40 years. Andrew was employed by Eastern Aero Supply of Millville, NJ. He was a member of the Hammonton Lions Club, where he once served as King Lion and Zone Chairman. Andrew also formerly served as the Hammonton Airport Administrator. He was one of the co-founders and past president of the Millville Army Airfield Museum. He has always had a passion for aviation and enjoyed air shows and flying his many remote controlled airplanes. Andrew is survived by his wife Marylee (nee Haberland), his son Christopher (Kelly) of Mullica Twp.; his daughter, Diana of Wildwood Crest; his two sisters, Barbara Rogasis of Brick, NJ; Carol Petite of Sea Girt, NJ, and his grandchildren, Zachery, Korrine, Lance and Ally. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Donations can be made in memory of Andrew Kondrach to the Presbyterian Church in Hammonton, 326 Bellevue Ave., Hammonton, NJ 08037 and/or to the Millville Army Airfield Museum, 1 Leddon Street, Millville Airport, Millville, NJ 08332. Arrangements are by the Carnesale Funeral Home, Hammonton, NJ (www.carnesalefuneralhome.com).
