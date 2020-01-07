Konrady, Caryl Alfson, - 97, of Wilmington, NC passed peacefully in her home on December 31, 2019, on what would have been her 79th wedding anniversary to her late husband, Lorenz "Larry" Hjalmar Konrady. Affectionately known as "Mama K," she made all friends feel like family. She loved God, her family, food, cooking, gatherings of all people, and the Chicago Cubs. She was an avid card player, Scrabble and Yahtzee fan, and ferocious reader. Caryl was a longtime member of Zion Lutheran Church where she served as church secretary to the former Reverend Elwood Dietz for many years, was a charter and lifetime member of the Sewing Ladies who created many masterpieces of love and sang in the choir. Caryl was also a longtime member and past president of the Unit 430 Ladies Auxiliary of the Post 430 American Legion. She is survived by her children (from youngest) Charlotte Konrady (Rusty), Ralph Konrady (Holly), Ron Konrady, Russell Konrady (Hope), Carol Ann Fordon (Michael), Raymond Konrady (Angie). She is also survived by nine grandchildren, Brita Newell (Jim), Kendra Fordon, Brett Fordon (Jill), Dawn Konrady, Alex Konrady, Drew Konrady (Lauren), Ryan Konrady (Chelsea), Tanner Konrady (Megan), and Kelsey Elmore (Graham) as well as seven great-grandchildren, Madeline, Hayden, Hazel, Marnie, Palmer, Tate, and Otto. There will be a celebration of Caryl's life at Zion Lutheran Church in Egg Harbor City, N.J., on May 30th, 2020, at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers please donate to the Sewing Ladies of Zion Lutheran Church, 312 Philadelphia Avenue, Egg Harbor, NJ 08215.

To plant a tree in memory of Caryl Konrady as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

