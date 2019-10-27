Korba, Gladys R., - 90, of Northfield, and previously of Margate, passed away peacefully at home on October 23, 2019. Born April 18, 1929 in Atlantic City she was a lifelong resident of the area. She graduated in 1946 from Atlantic City High School. She worked for over 30 years for the City of Margate as Secretary to the Chief of Police and retired in 2006. She enjoyed trips to the Casino and spending time with her dog, Blaze. She is preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, Joseph Korba. She is survived by her son Joseph A. Korba of Northfield, and daughter Linda C. Musso (Formica) and her husband Joe of East Hanover, NJ. Nephew, Allan Pursnell and Pam, of Baton Rouge, LA. Grandchildren Joe, Danielle, Melissa and Nicole and three great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Humane Society of Atlantic County, 1401 Absecon Blvd., Atlantic City 08401 or The American Legion, PO Box 155, Somers Point, NJ 08244. A viewing will be held from 11 am to 12 noon, on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, followed by services at noon, at the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home 1707 New Road, Linwood. Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Mays Landing. Condolences can be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
Most Popular
-
Hamilton Township and Atlantic City Race Course owner agree to create redevelopment plan
-
Galloway standoff ends with man taken into custody
-
Move over, Honeycrisp: This new apple is hitting grocery stores soon, and it's a game changer
-
'Roar to the Shore' cited in state hearing on Pagans' growth
-
Heroin found in candy bag at Middle Township Trunk or Treat, police say
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
Click to submit your candidate bio and photo to be included in our upcoming General Election Voter Guide
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
House Cleanouts 609-652-9555 Junk Removal Service Attics-Garages-Furn. Removal Estate Liquid…
Professional Powerwashing, Window & Gutter Cleaning! Serving Atlantic & Cape May! ww…
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.