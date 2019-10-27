Korba, Gladys R., - 90, of Northfield, and previously of Margate, passed away peacefully at home on October 23, 2019. Born April 18, 1929 in Atlantic City she was a lifelong resident of the area. She graduated in 1946 from Atlantic City High School. She worked for over 30 years for the City of Margate as Secretary to the Chief of Police and retired in 2006. She enjoyed trips to the Casino and spending time with her dog, Blaze. She is preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, Joseph Korba. She is survived by her son Joseph A. Korba of Northfield, and daughter Linda C. Musso (Formica) and her husband Joe of East Hanover, NJ. Nephew, Allan Pursnell and Pam, of Baton Rouge, LA. Grandchildren Joe, Danielle, Melissa and Nicole and three great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Humane Society of Atlantic County, 1401 Absecon Blvd., Atlantic City 08401 or The American Legion, PO Box 155, Somers Point, NJ 08244. A viewing will be held from 11 am to 12 noon, on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, followed by services at noon, at the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home 1707 New Road, Linwood. Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Mays Landing. Condolences can be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com

