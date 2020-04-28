Koseff, Warren (Renny), - longtime Beach Haven resident and local business owner, died peacefully at his home surrounded by family on Sunday April 26th after a lengthy battle with cancer. He was 74 years old. Born on August 17th, 1945 in Philadelphia, PA, he lived in Beach Haven for 55 years before moving to Sweetwater, NJ. His family was well-known on Long Beach Island as owners of Koseff's Department Store, Koseff's Surf Shop, and later, Pier 18 Mall and Ben & Jerry's Ice Cream. He was also involved in the Scuba Diving industry as a store owner, instructor, boat captain, and manufacturer's representative. He attended Monmouth University, was in the Air National Guard, activated in 1966 and served in Korea, where he was on the Fire Rescue Squad. He was a lifetime member of the Beach Haven Volunteer Fire Company and served as Chief in 1974. He served as Beach Haven Police Commissioner from 1991-1994 and was a member of the Masonic Lodge of Beach Haven and the Royal Order of Jesters. His happiest times were being with friends and family, cooking, fishing, skiing and scuba diving. He will be remembered as a warm and generous human being who taught us all that it is better to give than receive. Renny is predeceased by his parents Benjamin Koseff and Irene (Cohen) Koseff and brother Ernest Koseff, brothers-in-law Mark Uhland and Robert Uhland. He is survived by loving wife Helene (Uhland), children Stefanie Koseff (Manuel Sander) of Brooklyn NY, Zachary Koseff of New York City, Joseph Ayers of Gallaway and James Ayers of Holgate, and grandsons Desmond and Lucien Sander. In addition, he is survived by sister-in-law Barbara Lubliner of Lakeworth, Fla., brother-in-law Joseph (Paula) Uhland of Hainesport, sister-in-law Jane Cudnik (Stan) of Ship Bottom, brother-in-law David (Deborah) of Villas, sister-in-law Teri Uhland of Manahawkin, and many loving nieces, nephews and cousins. Cremation will be held privately with a memorial service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Beach Haven Volunteer Fire Company. WOOD FUNERAL HOME 134 EAST MAIN STREET, TUCKERTON is handeling the arrangements. For condolences and other information please visit www.woodfuneralhomeinc.com
