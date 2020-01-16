Kotansky, Peggy A., - 78, of Belcoville, NJ passed away on January 12, 2020. Peggy was born and raised in Egg Harbor City. She worked at Karin's Kurtains and Dolly's Variety Store. She will always be remembered as an "angel" to everyone and the glue that held her family together. Peggy was predeceased by her grandchildren Michele Kotansky Lee, Raymond Kotansky, and Sam Nash Little. She is survived by her loving husband John Kotansky, sons John Kotansky and Tom Kotansky (Christine), sister Grace Ransom (Gene), brother Carl Eckert (Florence), 5 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. A Memorial gathering will be held on Monday, January 20, 2020 from 10am to 12pm at Boakes Funeral Home, 6050 Main St., Mays Landing, NJ 08330, followed by a Service at 12pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made for Peggy's great-granddaughter "Ajah Kotansky" College Fund and can be sent c/o of Boakes Funeral Home. Info & condolences to: www.boakesfuneralhome.com
