Kotecha, Karen J. (nee HILL), - 73, of Cape May Court House, NJ, was welcomed into the arms of Jesus on September 12, 2018 after a courageous 21 year battle with cancer. Karen was born to Clara Jane and William Hill in Kansas City, MO on November 27, 1944 and raised in Omaha, Nebraska where she graduated from Westside High School. Karen attended the University of Nebraska in Lincoln where she, "fell in love at first sight," with Vinod "Bob" Kotecha from Zanzibar, EA who became her loving husband for 52 years. She earned a Bachelor's degree in 1966 and later a Master's degree from City College of New York. Karen is survived by her husband, daughter Jenny Carleo, son Christopher Kotecha (Sarah) and grandchildren, John William Carleo (13) and Abigail Rose Kotecha (6 weeks). She is also survived by her siblings Deborah (Rob) Csere, Susan (Chet) Weld and William Hill as well as many beloved nieces and nephews. Services will be held on Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018 at Radzieta Funeral Home, 9 Hand Ave, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210. Visitation will be from 1:30-2:30 pm with services at 2:30pm. Graveside service will follow at the First Baptist Church Cemetery in Cape May Court House. Memorial Donations may be made to First Baptist Church of Cape May, or Child Evangelism Fellowship, P.O. Box 140220, Staten Island, NY 10314, by phone: (718) 727-4313 or at cefnyc.com. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
