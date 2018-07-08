Kottke, Marion (nee Cattafe), - 81, of Somers Point, passed away on July 5, 2018. Marion was born in Trenton and has resided in Somers Point since 1978. She was a cast finisher at Lenox China from 1978 to 1983 and then she was a tape librarian for the FAA Tech Center, retiring 11 years ago. She loved spending time with her family and her cat Sabrina. Marion was predeceased by her husband Arthur. She is survived by her daughter Katherine (Samuel Holland) Kelsey of Galloway Twp.; grandchildren Candace (Jeffrey) Briggs of Port Republic & Bethany (Edward Guischard) Kelsey of Linwood and great grandson Carson. Private funeral under the direction of Saraceno Funeral Home, Egg Harbor City, NJ.
