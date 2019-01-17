Kowal, Anna H. (nee Esposito), - 98, of Hammonton, passed away peacefully Tuesday, January 15, 2019, at the Samaritan Hospice Center in Voorhees, NJ. Born in Phila. PA, she lived in Hammonton, Barrington, and Egg Harbor Twp. most of her life. Anna had a green thumb and loved flowers, chocolate, and shopping. She also loved to watch the Miss America Pageant, follow the movie stars, spending time at the casinos, traveling and being with her lady friends. Predeceased by her husband, Kazmer "Bud" Kowal, her parents Nicholas and Anna Esposito, sisters, Josephine Cashan and Fay Bennett and brothers Joseph and Nicholas Esposito Jr. Surviving are her two brothers Howard Esposito and his wife Jean of Glassboro, NJ and Ronald Esposito and his wife Roseann of Folsom, NJ and one sister Martha Pohwat and her husband John of Cherry Hill, NJ. Dear Aunt of many nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to attend her viewing Friday from 7:00 pm 9:00 pm and Saturday from 8:30am-9: 30 am at the Marinella Funeral Home, 102 N. Third St., Hammonton. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday 10:00 am at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel (St. Joseph Church) Third & French Sts, Hammonton. Entombment will follow in Greenmount Cemetery 124 S. First Road Hammonton, NJ. Please share condolences: (marinellafuneralhome.com). In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Saint Vincent de Paul, St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Parish, 226 French St., Hammonton, NJ 08037.
