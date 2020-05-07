Koziel, Irene (nee Howell), - 93, of Galloway, NJ, formerly from Kearny, died peacefully of natural causes on May 2, 2020, with her daughters by her side. While living in Kearny Irene had been an active parishoner of St. Cecilia's Parish where she was a member of the Cecilian Seniors and had served as treasurer and then President of the group. She had been a longtime resident of Kearny until moving to Galloway Twp. in 2002. Mrs. Koziel had lived at Seashore Gardens Living Center for the past five years, where she always greeted everyone with a smile. Irene was predeceased by her husband, Stanley and her siblings, Roberta Kelsch and Henry Howell. Surviving are her children, Helen Koziel Snigier, Stephen Koziel and Mary Koziel; as well as her grandchildren Stephen Snigier, Michelle Snigier Connolly, Laura Koziel Peterson and Stephen Ryan Koziel. She also leaves behind three great grandchildren, who always made her laugh and put the biggest smile on her face: Abby, Katie and Emily Connolly. Private services were entrusted to the Condon Funeral Home 684 Kearny Ave., Kearny, NJ (condonfuneralhome.com). Donations can be made to: Seashore Gardens Living Center, 22 West Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway, NJ 08205.
