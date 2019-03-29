Kozub, Victor T., - 98, . Loving husband to Jane who passed just 17 days earlier on March 7, 2019. Victor went peacefully at his home in Brigantine, NJ on March 24, 2019. Formerly of NE Phila., He is survived by sons Thomas (Christine) and Gerald, granddaughters Kristin Griffin (Christopher) and Carin Farnan (James) and a grandson Bryan. Also 5 great-grandchildren: Christopher, Anna, Kaela, Sara, and Garrett. Victor was also predeceased by a son Alan. Victor was an avid athlete, an all American soccer goalie at West Chester State Teachers College prior to his enlistment in the Army. He was very proud of his time in the Army during WWII where he served as a photo interpreter. Family and friends are invited to his visitation, Monday, April 1st at 10 AM at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 331 8th Street, South Brigantine, NJ. Mass will follow at 11 AM. Interment will be held at 2 pm Friday, April 5th at St. Dominic's Cemetery, Phila.,PA.
