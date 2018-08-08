Kraemer, Edward, - 70, of Cape May, formerly of Almonesson, NJ passed away Sunday, August 5th, 2018. Ed graduated from St. Joe's High School in Camden, and was self-employed for many years as owner / operator of Kraemer Gunite Company. He enjoyed fishing and was a member of the Tuna and Marlin Club in Cape May. He was also a former member of the Almonesson Fire Company. He is predeceased by his brothers Paul and Robert. Ed is survived by his wife of 47 years, Sharon, son Ed Kraemer, daughters Carolyn (Allen) Silvey, Diane (Greg) Maccarone, and Christina Kraemer, 7 grandchildren, and sister Evelyn Iacovone. A Memorial Service for Edward will be held 11am on Friday, August 10, 2018 at the Evoy Funeral Home, 3218 Bayshore Rd, N Cape May, 08204; friends may call one hour prior to service from 10am-11am. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family will be making a fishing reef in Ed's name; please make checks to Cape May County Charter and Party boat Association P.O. Box 461, Rio Grande, N.J. 08242; on check please put Reef fund Ed Kraemer. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Laurel Memorial Park Cemetery
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.