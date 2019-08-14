Kraemer, Norwin R., - 83, of Northfield, was called home by our Heavenly Father on August 9th. He was born in Factoryville, PA and raised his family in Northfield. Norm was the Manager/Buyer of the toy and furniture departments at House and Garden Department Store for 32 years. After retiring, he volunteered daily at the Leinweber Nutrition Senior Center and was a member of the Senior Advisory Board. Norm was a faithful member at the Good Shepherd United Methodist Church. Norm cherished the time he spent with his family and especially his grandchildren. Norm was proud to be able to attend Ryan and Caitlyn's recent college graduations. Norm was an avid Eagles and Phillies fan. Three of Norm's favorite hobbies were playing or calling bingo every day at the Nutrition site, his impeccable green thumb with his plants and flowers and glamping with his special friends Bill and Donna. Norm will always be remembered for being the Maître D' at the Nutrition site. His sense of humor and genuine willingness to help others is evident by his nicknames "Mr. Clean" and "Stormin' Norman". Norm leaves behind his devoted wife of 57 years, Helen Marie (Lemasters) Kraemer, his daughter, Kathy (Mark) Walden, his son, Robert (Lisa) Kraemer, 4 grandchildren, Ryan, Caitlyn, Lauren, Mathew, daughter in-law, Cheryl Knabe, numerous nieces, nephews, brother-in-laws and sister-in-laws. Norm is predeceased by both his parents, Robert and Blodwin Kraemer, brother, Robert and sister, Dorothy (Ken) Sherwood, all from Factoryville, PA. He will also be dearly missed by his grand dog, Harley and many dear friends. A viewing will be held on Thursday, August 15th from 6-8pm at Adams-Perfect Funeral Home, Northfield and on Friday, August 16th from 10-11am at Good Shepherd United Methodist Church, 207 Northfield Avenue, Northfield. A church service will begin at 11am. An interment will follow immediately at Zion Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be sent to the Good Shepherd United Methodist Church, PO Box 762, Northfield, NJ 08225.
