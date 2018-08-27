Kraft, Christina Rose, - 36, of Margate, whose stately beauty and tender heart left an indelible imprint on the countless lives of many, died tragically on Wednesday, August 22, 2018 on the Main Line in Pennsylvania. Whether spending time with loved ones, caring for animals or lending her talents to design, Christina carried herself with warmth and grace. Her delicate balance of attributes helped her achieve early success in a fashion career. A small town girl, she went on to live in Manhattan's West Village and on Philadelphia's Main Line. Christina's death brought expressions of grief from family members, friends and former design and fashion colleagues from Manhattan to Los Angeles and residents of her hometown, Margate, New Jersey. She never left those close to her without saying, I love you. We love you Christina. We will see you again someday. In memory of Christina's love for animals, donations can be made to the ASPCA." She is survived by her fiancé Alex, her father Stuart and stepmother Casey, her brothers Brian and Josh, her sister Kelsey, her sister-in-law Brielle, her nephews Dean and Dylan, uncles, aunts, cousins and beloved friends. Christina is now with her mother, Dawn and her grandparents, Leonard and Sandy in heaven A visitation will be held from 9:30-11am, followed by an 11am Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday, August 29th at Holy Trinity Parish: St. James Church, Ventnor Ave, Ventnor, NJ Interment will follow at Laurel Memorial Park Cemetery, Egg Harbor Township. Arrangements by the George H Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood Ventnor. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
