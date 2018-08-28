Kraker, Bertha, - 102, of Tuckerton, NJ and Absecon, NJ, entered eternal life on Saturday August 25, 2018. She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 52 years, John. Bertha (Gliebe) began her rich life spanning more than a century on December 30, 1915 in the former German enclave of Gottschee, located in present-day Slovenia. She endured great hardships during and after World War II but was sustained by her unshakeable Catholic faith, the love of family and a tireless work ethic.From 1945 until 1952, Bertha, husband John and son Herbert lived in a refugee camp outside Kapfenberg, Austria. In 1952, with the help of what is now Catholic Relief Services, 2000 former Gottschers were assisted in immigrating to the United States, including Bertha, her husband and son, settling in Barnegat, before moving to Tuckerton in 1955. Those who knew and loved her best will attest to the fact that the only thing that could rival her penchant for hard work was her generosity in sharing the fruits of that labor, be it a delicious blueberry cake or salad made from the bounty of her expansive garden. She was a past member of the Tuckerton PTA and the St. Theresa Altar Rosary Society. She no longer sits in her favorite chair caressing her beads while reciting her beloved Rosary; her soul has reached its heavenly home. Bertha was predeceased by daughter Hermenia. She is survived by son and daughter-in-law Herbert and Susan Kraker of Absecon, NJ, and their children Philip (Molly) and Kristina (Dave) Richmond as well as a daughter and son-in-law Janet and Kevin Brady of Tuckerton, NJ and their children Janelle (Edward) Davis and Corey Brady. She is also survived by 6 great grandchildren Kyle Kroger, Mackenzie, Emily, Ashley and John Kraker and Dawson Richmond and by many nieces and nephews in many parts of the United States as well as Austria and Slovenia. The family owes a debt of gratitude to the staff of Absecon Manor for the compassionate care the provided Bertha during her final year of life and to Holy Redeemer Hospice for their loving assistance over a two year period both in and out of her Tuckerton Home as well as Compassus Hospice during her final months. Viewing will be held on Wednesday August 29, 2018 from 10am until the Funeral Mass at 11am at St. Theresa R.C. Church 450 Radio Road Little Egg Harbor, NJ 08087, where Bertha was a longtime parishioner. Burial, alongside her husband John, will follow at Greenwood Cemetery, Tuckerton. In lieu of flowers gifts in memory of Bertha can be made to St. Theresa Church.
