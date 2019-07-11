Kraly III, Charles J., - 64, passed away on July 3rd, 2019 at his home in Mays Landing. He was the husband of Cindi J. Kraly. They shared 19 wonderful years of marriage together. Charles was born in Atlantic City, NJ. He was the son of Charles J. Kraly II and Mary V. Pfaff. He attended Holy Spirit High School. He was a retired Atlantic City FireFighter where he worked for 30 years before his retirement in 2010. Charles, or as his friends and family liked to call him, "Kip", was fiercely loyal and incredibly generous. He would happily give anyone the shirt off his back, but more importantly, he was generous with his time. His legacy will live on through the many lives he impacted as a friend and mentor throughout his career as well as in his role as a family patriarch husband, brother, father, step-father, and grandfather. He will live on in our hearts and memories and in the knowledge that those whose lives he touched are better for having known him. He is survived by his spouse Cindi J. Kraly, his siblings Christopher Kraly, Jean Cohen, Judith Argenio. His step children, Justin Kelley and family, Brittney Kelley and family, Melissa Peters and family. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, July 16, at the Boakes Funeral Home, 6050 Main St., Mays Landing, where friends may gather from 1-3 PM, and a service will be held at 3 PM. There will be a celebration of life following the service at Cousin Mario's in Mays Landing. (Info and condolences: www.boakesfuneralhome.com)
