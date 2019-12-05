Kramer, Margaret "Peg", - 97, of Sea Isle City, NJ passed away Sunday, December 1, 2019, after a brief illness. Peg was one of six children born to Catherine and Joseph McGarrity of Philadelphia on December 17, 1921. She graduated from Hallahan High School and worked for Bell Atlantic Telephone, The Navy Yard, and Strawbridges. Peg married Jim Kramer of Philadelphia on September 6, 1942 before he was shipped off to the Pacific during World War II. After a stay at Camp Pendleton in San Diego during the war, Peg and Jim lived in Philadelphia and Havertown, PA. They moved to Sea Isle City, NJ in 1978. Peg made many friends playing cards at the lodge, playing bingo, and taking senior trips with her friends; and of course, spending time with her grandchildren when they visited. She enjoyed working all her life and finally retired at age 88. Peg will be lovingly remembered by her four children: Patricia Gross, Thomas (Cindi), James Jr., and Kevin (Lynn) Kramer; grandchildren: Christine, Carol, Kevin, and Tori; and her great-grandchildren: Kelly, Lauren, and Josephine. She will also be missed by her many nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends. Funeral services are Saturday, December 7, 2019, at St. Joseph Church, 4308 Landis Ave., Sea Isle City, NJ 08243. Viewing from 9 to 9:45 a.m. Mass will begin at 10 a.m. Interment will be at Cape May County Veterans Cemetery. Donations may be made in Peg's name to Meals on Wheels at Cape May Department of Aging, 4 Moore Road, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
